'Parinda', '2 States' actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam dies months after his 16-yr-old son’s demise

Veteran Bollywood actor and screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam breathed his last on Monday. He was last seen in the 2021 film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta confirmed the news on Twitter. The cremation will be held at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri West, at 11 am.

Hansal shared a note which read, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam.”

“Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans," it added.

It further stated, "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yarnuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058."

As per reports, Shiv’s only child, son Jahaan had passed away two months ago due to brain tumour.

Subramaniam is best known for his role as the leading industrial tycoon I. M. Virani in the show ‘Mukti Bandhan’. He also wrote the screenplay for the 1989 film ‘Parinda’, and the 2005 film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’.

Besides that, he has featured in films like ‘Hichki’, ‘Rocky Handsome’, ‘Rahasya’, ‘2 States’, ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’, and ‘Kaminey’ to name a few.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:51 AM IST