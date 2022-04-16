'Paparazzi zoom in on butts and tits of actresses': Sonam Kapoor reveals 'sexy photos' get more likes on social media

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently spoke about the “highly sexualised” nature of the internet brings in more interaction than regular pictures, and how young actresses are falling prey to this trend.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the mom-to-be said that the paparazzi tries to get a sexualised angle of an actress, and how her sexy pictures getting more attention on social media than other posts.

Sonam said, “There are these paparazzi videos of actresses, where they’re using these phone cameras and they’re zooming in on their butt or on their tits. Or, if they’re walking up the stairs, they’re showing their jeans. It’s a bit weird, and you can see that the views on that are way higher. Like, if I put a sexy photo of myself on Instagram, it’s got like 10 times more likes than a picture of me in a pretty dress. I promise you.’

“In this world of clicks and likes… Especially in the West, where you have reality TV celebrities with their photoshopped, touched-up, plastic surgery-ed out view. That’s very highly sexualised imagery that’s trending right now. And I see a lot of my young colleagues who are catering to that audience, like clumped up lips… And it’s not their fault," she added.

Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita. Known as a Bollywood fashion icon, the actress tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a grand ceremony, after dating for several years.

On the professional front, Sonam last starred in the 2019 comedy 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller 'Blind'.

