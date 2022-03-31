Paparazzi Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Shahid and Mrunal stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film 'Jersey'. While Mrunal was clad in a trendy look that comprised of a white shirt with a matching jacket and pants with colourful patchwork on them, Shahid was snapped in a black shirt with pants and a brown blazer.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Goregaon outside the sets of a dance reality show where they will be promoting their film 'Heropanti 2'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:14 PM IST