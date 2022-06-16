Paparazzi Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Check out their photos here: