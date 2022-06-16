e-Paper Get App

Paparazzi Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

The B-town celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Check out their photos here:

Sanya Malhotra
Abhimanyu Dassani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Swara Bhasker
Esha Gupta
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Guru Randhawa
Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar
Rhea Chakraborty
Ananya Panday
Janhvi Kapoor

