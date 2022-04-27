Paparazzi Photos: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Aamir Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan, Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some got papped as they stepped out to promote their films, others were spotted outside their gyms.

Kartik and Kiara were seen on the sets of a dance reality show as they arrived to promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visited Mahim dargah ahead of the release of their film 'Heropanti 2'.

While Aamir Khan got snapped at Shankar Mahadevan's office, Sanjay Dutt was spotted in Bandra.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:23 PM IST