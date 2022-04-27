Paparazzi Photos: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Aamir Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted

e-Paper Get App
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan, Nora Fatehi, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan, Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some got papped as they stepped out to promote their films, others were spotted outside their gyms.

Kartik and Kiara were seen on the sets of a dance reality show as they arrived to promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visited Mahim dargah ahead of the release of their film 'Heropanti 2'.

While Aamir Khan got snapped at Shankar Mahadevan's office, Sanjay Dutt was spotted in Bandra.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan
Nora Fatehi
Aamir Khan
Sanjay Dutt
Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff
Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor
Rhea Chakraborty
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:23 PM IST