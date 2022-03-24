Paparazzi Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other celebs spotted

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Karan Kundrra, Neha Kakkar, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs were clicked by shutterbugs as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Earlier today, actor Shahid Kapoor was seen in the city along with his wife Mira Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain. He wore a black t-shirt with a pair of brown cargo pants. He completed his casual look with black sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

Loverbirds Neha and Rohanpreet twinned in black. They were spotted outside a clinic in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a comfy wear to beat the heat. She wore grey striped shirt with red print and matching pyjamas which she paired with black slippers.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:46 PM IST