Paparazzi Files: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some got papped at the Mumbai airport, others were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

According to media reports, Kareena stepped out for a script reading session for one of her upcoming films. She was clicked in an all-denim look. The actress tied her hair and wore sunglasses.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in the film 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon, was spotted outside a dubbing studio.

While Shraddha was spotted in Juhu, Tara Sutaria was seen at Maddock's office.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:59 PM IST