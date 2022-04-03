e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paparazzi Files: Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi Files: Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Boman Irani and others were spotted on Sunday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:29 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Boman Irani and others were spotted on Sunday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city.

Earlier today, Tara Sutaria was spotted with boyfriend Aadar Jain at the airport.

Paparazzi snapped actress Amruta Arora at her sister Malaika Arora's residence with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their son. The trio were seen exiting Malaika's residential building after meeting her.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at his shooting location today. He was all smiels as he posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at their photos here:

Amruta Arora and her husband
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan
Rani Mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor
Advertisement
Mira Kapoor with daughter Misha
Boman Irani
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Video: Aishwarya Rai gets papped as she steps out for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter... Video: Aishwarya Rai gets papped as she steps out for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter...
Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:30 PM IST