Paparazzi Files: Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and other Bollywood celebs snapped in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Ananya Panday, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Sharma, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Bebo was clicked in Bandra as she arrived to meet her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Aamir Khan. The two seemed to have a lot of fun during the meet, a proof of which the actress also uploaded on her social media handle in the form of a video.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While they posed for the paps, they were also joined by the co-star Rajpal Yadav.

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen at the airport, jetting off to some undisclosed location. Looks like a much-needed break from work for the duo.

Ananya was spotted by the shutterbugs as she exited her dance class in Khar.

Have a look at the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:11 PM IST