Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paparazzi Files: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped outside their gyms. They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Deepika looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out of her car in white t-shirt green pants and a matching jacket. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in white t-shirt and grey cargo pants as he got clicked at the airport. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Shehnaaz Gill were also spotted at the airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Deepika Padukone
Vicky Kaushal
Ajay Devgn
Ananya Panday
Sara Ali Khan
Mahesh Bhatt
Rakul Preet Singh
Shruti Haasan
Shehnaaz Gill

