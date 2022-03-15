Paparazzi Files: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

'Bachchhan Paandey' actors Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar have reached Delhi to promote their most-awaited film.

On the other hand, Janhvi was snapped at Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon and later at Jodhpur airport. She opted for an all white classic airport look.

While Ananya Pandey was spotted at a salon in Mumbai's Khar, Sunny Leone got papped at a cafe in Juhu.

Actress Vidya Balan, who will next be seen in 'Jalsa', opted for a stunning black outfit as she stepped out for the screening of the film. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

