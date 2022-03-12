Panorama Music to launch the soundtrack for Ajay Devgn’s 'Runway 34'

Panorama Music has acquired the rights of Ajay Devgn’s third directorial, 'Runway 34'.

The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and Carry Minati taxied to a finish in December last year and will now land on Eid, April 29, 2022 in cinemas.

Speaking about this first Bollywood film music acquisition, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Music, says, “Panorama Music was launched by Ajay Devgn and it followed naturally for the label to associate with his production, 'Runway 34'. We are excited to launch the songs of the film on our platforms as the label’s ‘take -off’ into Bollywood music."

Producer and director, Ajay Devgn states, “'Runway 34' is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons. The music is a part of the narrative and it gives me pleasure to entrust Panorama Music with the rights of this special film knowing that the label will give the soundtrack it's due.’’

On Saturday, makers of 'Runway 34' unveiled two motion pictures of the highly-anticipated film featuring Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film, which revolves around the workings of the aviation industry, is inspired by a real-life 2015 incident that happened in India.

The film also marks Devgn's return to the director's chair after films like 'U Me Aur Hum' (2008) and the actioner 'Shivaay' (2016).

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:03 PM IST