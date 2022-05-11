Pankaj Tripathi and Sayani Gupta's 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' to release on June 24, 2022

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands with Match Cut Productions for Pankaj Tripathi's ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. The film is inspired by true events.

Writer and director of the film, Srijit Mukherji, has brought forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village.

Srijit Mukherji, winner of multiple National Awards, has directed critically acclaimed films like 'Autograph' (2010), 'Jaatishwar' (2014), 'Chotushkone' (2015), 'Rajkahini' (2015), 'Ek Je Chilo Raja' (2019) and others.

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ will be his second Hindi film after the 2017 period drama, 'Begum Jaan'.

Srijit Mukherji says, “I am glad to re-unite with Reliance Entertainment to make ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. I got inspired by the real incidents of tragic practices in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and I knew I had to capture it in my next. It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man and nature conflict. This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society.”

The film also stars Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta. It will hit the big screens on June 24, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:37 PM IST