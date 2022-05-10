Pandit Shivkumar Sharma dies at 84: Yami Gautam, Kajol, Farhan Akhtar and others mourn the santoor legend's death

Several Bollywood personalities including actress-turned-MP Hema Malini, Yami Gautam, Shekhar Kapur, Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami have mourned the passing of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 84 in Mumbai on May 10.

Hema Malini tweeted a picture with Shivkumar Sharma, whom she tagged as a "gentleman to the core". She tweeted, "One more legend, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Santoor maestro, passes away. A gentleman to the core, he will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world. I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that the "beautiful sounds" from Shivkumar Sharma's santoor will always be in his heart. "Amazing musician and composer ... a man that always was kind and forever smiling ... the beautiful sounds from his #Santoor will forever be present in our hearts ... condolences to Rahul and all the family #ShivkumarSharma," Kapur wrote.

Deeply saddened by his demise, acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal shared her condolences with the maestro's family. "Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It is the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family."

Singer Adnan Sami said he was "devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji's demise." He added, "I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me. He was not just the 'Father of the Santoor' but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times. RIP Shiv ji."

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar shared that Shivkumar Sharma shall always remain one of the "true maestros and gems of India."

Actress-politician Urmila Mantodkar expressed the thoughts of the hundreds and thousands of Shivji's fans when she tweeted: "Music drenched in Divinity RIP Maestro Grateful for your music. Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji #santoor."

Here's what other celebs tweeted:

The loss of a musical genius...

May you rest in peace Pandit ShivKumar Sharma 🙏🏻

Santoor Maestro. Grace personified. Classical Music legend. Shiv of ‘Shiv-Hari’ who created beautiful film music. Collaborator & kickstarter of the global desi fusion scene with masters like Pt Ravi Shankar & Ust Zakir Hussain. PadmaVibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:56 PM IST