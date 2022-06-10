e-Paper Get App

Palak Tiwari joins Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', to be seen opposite Jassie Gill: Report

Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself and she will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' has been in the news for the longest time now. With every passing day, the audience's curiosity to know more about film's developments is giving rise to new speculations from unknown sources.

According to latest media reports, actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has joined the cast of the film.

A report in ETimes stated that Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself and she will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Palak also reportedly has an amazing track in the film and has already joined the shoot.

However, Palak has not confirmed this development yet. Also, it was earlier reported that actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill will be paired opposite Jassie Gill in the film.

Read Also
Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Source
article-image

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles.

It may be mentioned that Palak rose to fame with her music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. She has impressed the audience with her style and dancing skills. Palak also worked as an assistant director on the sets of Salman and Aayush's film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' wraps filming; to release on Sept 30
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPalak Tiwari joins Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', to be seen opposite Jassie Gill: Report

RECENT STORIES

Ranchi: Curfew imposed after protest over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad turns violent

Ranchi: Curfew imposed after protest over Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad turns violent

South Africa: 15 dead, 37 injured in bus, truck collision

South Africa: 15 dead, 37 injured in bus, truck collision

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Government appeals to maintain peace amidst protest by Muslim community

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Government appeals to maintain peace amidst protest by Muslim community

Watch videos: From Solapur to Navi Mumbai, Muslims protest in Maharashtra seeking action against...

Watch videos: From Solapur to Navi Mumbai, Muslims protest in Maharashtra seeking action against...

Prophet row: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil appeals to maintain peace after protests erupt over...

Prophet row: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil appeals to maintain peace after protests erupt over...