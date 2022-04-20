Palak Tiwari finally breaks silence on dinner date with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'I had lied to mom Shweta Tiwari'

Palak Tiwari, who shot to fame with Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's music video titled 'Bijlee Bijlee', has finally opened up on her equation with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim.

The duo created quite a stir after a video of them hiding their face while exiting a restaurant together went viral on the internet.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Palak broke her silence on the viral video and said that she was only hiding from her mother Shweta Tiwari as she had lied to her.

Speaking about Ibrahim and herself, she said that the two of them are just good friends. "There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it," she said.

She added that Ibrahim is a 'very sweet guy' and they talk to each other sometimes.

About hiding her face, Palak said that Shweta keeps a tab on her whereabouts through paparazzi photos. "That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. So I hid my face from mom, not anyone else," she revealed.

On the professional front, Palak is set to make her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The film is a spooky horror love story, and also features Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:09 PM IST