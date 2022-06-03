Painting by Padma Shri recipient to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's living room

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who herself is a Padma Shri recipient took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she will be adding an ancient painting made by another Padma Shri recipient.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “This painting is ancient art of Himachal Pradesh, it's called Kangra painting, artist is Padma Shri recipient Shri Vijay Chambyal... soon this painting will grace my living room."

Kangana herself was conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2021.

The ‘Thalaivii’ actress was given the award for portraying strong women-centric roles.

Kangana recently headed to Delhi for the recce of her film 'Emergency'.

Kangana will not only act as the lead in the film 'Emergency' but she will also direct and produce it.

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

She will also be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

