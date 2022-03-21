'Overacting mat karo': Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for 'acting surprised' over sister Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took her fans by surprise on Monday after she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.

However, another thing that caught the attention of the netizens was the comment by actress Janhvi Kapoor, who also happens to be Sonam's cousin.

Janhvi appeared to be shocked on reading Sonam's post as she commented, "OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!" with numerous heart emoticons

But the 'Dhadak' actress got called out on social media for showing her surprise and excitement. People questioned Janhvi about why was she 'acting surprised' when she might be already knowing the news, as Sonam is her cousin sister.

"You're behaving as if u don't know," a user replied to Janhvi's comment. "Yaha bhi over acting," another wrote.

A user also wrote, "Omg what to aese likh rahi hai jaise isko phle se pta hi nhi tha."

However, one of Sonam's followers came to Janhvi's defense and said that not everyone shares the news of their pregnancy with their family members so soon. "Not everyone is telling even siblings that expecting babies. I am one of them. 3 time I gave birth without even telling my sister, and always was the same reaction , Omg what".

For the unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Boney is the brother of Anil Kapoor, who is Sonam's father.

Sonam and Anand are all set to welcome their first child in fall this year. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media, flaunting her tiny baby bump, with husband Anand by her side.

Apart from Janhvi, several other celebs also congratulated the soon-to-be parents. Among those were Sunita Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Soha Ali Khan.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:53 PM IST