e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Original 'Jersey' star Nani reviews Shahid Kapoor's performance in the Hindi remake

Original 'Jersey' star Nani reviews Shahid Kapoor's performance in the Hindi remake

Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake.

Asian News International | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Advertisement

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama 'Jersey' has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer.

On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake.

He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations."

Words of appreciation coming from the original 'Jersey' star is the best compliment Shahid can get.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Shahid Kapoor’s fans will hate me for not supporting him in Jersey,' says Mrunal Thakur 'Shahid Kapoor’s fans will hate me for not supporting him in Jersey,' says Mrunal Thakur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:27 AM IST