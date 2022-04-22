Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' to release in theatres on June 10

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' will release in theatres on June 10, the makers announced on Friday.

The social comedy, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

The actress, along with the producers, announced the release date with a special video on social media.

"Ab tak aapne dekhi hai kayi badi badi filmein. Par ab baari hai iss womaniyaa ki, jo lekar aa rahi hai ek bada idea. Yeh suchana hai #JanhitMeinJaari hai, 10 June ko cinemas mein milne ki hai taiyaari," Nushrratt captioned her post.

Nushrratt had announced the wrap up of the film in December 2021.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav and is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

It is presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

