Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals she hasn't watched her own film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' yet

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for highly anticipated film, 'Janhit Mein Jaari', in which she steps into yet another interesting character of Manokamna, who becomes a condom saleswoman from Chanderi.

The film which is all set to hit the theatres on June 10, has been watched by key media who have praised Nushrratt for her applause-worthy performance.

Speaking about it, Nushrratt says, “We have had some screenings for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' already. I have been doing interviews with journalists who are speaking to us after watching the film, and meeting more and more people during promotions and otherwise —Their reactions to the film were so heartwarming... I have not seen the film yet and I have been living vicariously through their reactions, of how they felt when they watched the film."

Adding to it, she says, "It is such a rewarding feeling which I can't even put down in words. I think the audiences' reactions is exactly what I as an actor thrive for, to do better and do more. Getting a first hand experience of this is just amazing. It feels like some part of the burden from my shoulders has reduced. I'm in between dancing in joy and keeping my fingers crossed still for the release.”

It’s hard to count on Nushrratt’s performance where she has not delivered what is promised. The actress has always given the best of her potential which has led to some really big blockbusters of all time. While the filmography of the actress speaks a lot about her extraordinary talent, it's time we make due note of it.

Nushrratt will also be next seen in 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu' and Bellamkonda Srinivas' next.