Nushrratt Bharuccha pens a heartfelt poem on International Women's Day 2022

Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Tuesday, shared her thoughts on discovering herself on a journey called life.

The actress shared a video in which she is celebrating her joy and freedom in the beauty of traditional temples in the background. The actress pens down a beautiful note on finding herself and wished everyone a 'Happy Women's Day'. She wrote in the caption -

"Found myself somewhere along this journey of up’s & down’s..I know who I am.. who I aspire to be..More importantly, I know who I am not.. who I can never be. And just like that, having that clarity gives me so much peace.. and so much joy, just being Me! I celebrate me! Hope You find You and celebrate You! Happy Women’s Day!"

Loading View on Instagram

On the film front, the makers of 'Chhorii' recently confirmed her presence in the sequel ‘Chhorii 2’. The first installment was the remake of the critically-acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror 'Lapachhapi', also directed by Furia.

The film released on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. It essentially chronicles the battle of Nushrratt's character Sakshi with mysterious evil forces, who are after her and her unborn child.

Apart from that, Nushrratt will also be seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:14 PM IST