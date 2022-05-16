Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Fashionable looks of the 'Janhit Mein Jaari' actress

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to celebrate her 37th birthday on Tuesday.

Born in a Dawoodi Bohra family in Bombay (now Mumbai), Nushrratt's father, Tanvir, is a businessman and her mother, Tasneem, is a housewife. The actress was originally named Nushrat by her family, however, in 2020, she changed the spelling of her name to Nushrratt Bharuccha, due to numerological reasons.

In 2002, Nushrratt appeared in a television series 'Kittie Party' and marked her Bollywood debut with the 2006 film 'Jai Santoshi Maa'.

However, it was not until her 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' that she grabbed eyeballs and was noticed by critics and filmmakers.

Over the years, she went on to star in a number of films including 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', 'Akaash Vani', Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhorii', and 'Chhhalaang', among others.

She will be next seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari' playing the lead, and in the much anticipated 'Ram Setu', opposite Akshay Kumar.

On Nushrratt's 37th birthday, here's a look at some of the most fashionable looks of the actress:

