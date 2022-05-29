Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh make world record by performing Ghoomar with 6000 women during ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ promotions in Jaipur

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is two weeks away from its release and the actress along with co-actor Anud Singh travelled to Jaipur to promote the film.

They visited Miraj Cinema and showcased the trailer of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. They also interacted with media at length talking about the film, behind the scene trivia and how the message of the film needs to reach every corner of the country.

Keeping with the film’s tagline ‘Ek Womaniya Sab Pe Bhaari’, Nushrratt and Anud also attended a monumental event where close to 6,000 women came together to create a world record of doing Ghoomar together. The duo also grooved to the title track of the film with them.

Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali are all set to bring a coming-of-age comedy-drama ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, directed by Jai Basantu Singh that promises to tickle your funny bones and open your mind to possibilities.

Told in a fun fashion with Shaandilyaa’s trademark humour, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living, despite societal resistance, and decides to teach her family, in-laws and society at large an important lesson.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav and Mukesh Gupta. It is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

It will hit cinemas worldwide on June 10.