Not an actor, but Aryan Khan is set to mark his Bollywood debut as a director: Report

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to mark his Bollywood debut. But there's a twist in the tale. He will step into the showbiz not as an actor, but as a director.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aryan will be directing a web series. He has also helmed the story for the show.

The report stated that Aryan has already begun working on the pre-production part of the show, and that he took complete charge of the project during the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday.

As a part of the crew's prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it.

SRK has reiterated on several occasions that his son is not inclined towards acting as a career, but the various aspects of filmmaking are the ones that appeal to him. The King Khan has himself stated that Aryan should not be an actor like his father, but instead work on his skills behind the camera, which he is actually interested in.

Meanwhile, SRK's second-born Suhana is also set to make her OTT debut soon with a Zoya Akhtar directorial. The series, which will release on Netflix, is said to be based on the renowned Archie Comics.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:21 PM IST