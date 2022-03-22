Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar's photo is Ranbir Kapoor's phone screen saver

Ranbir Kapoor has been currently running a tight work schedule with a number of films lined up for release in the near future.

The actor recently jetted off to Varanasi to complete the shoot of his much-hyped 'Brahmastra'. The film is set to bring beau Alia Bhatt alongside him for the first time on the silver screen.

While Ranbir rushed to board his flight on Monday morning, he was greeted by the paparazzi eagerly waiting for him outside the airport. The actor waved at them and as we walked in, his phone screen lit up and the shutterbugs caught a glimpse of the screen saver on his phone.

While one must think that he might have a picture of Alia as his screen saver, it was actually a photo of his late father, the iconic actor Rishi Kapoor.

In the picture, Rishi can be seen raising a toast for Ranbir. He had shared the same in 2018 from inside a flight.

Earlier, Alia was spotted flaunting a picture of Ranbir and herself as her phone's screen saver.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra' is a planned trilogy, helmed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' fame Ayan Mukerji. After been in the making for several years, the first installment of the film is finally set to release on September 9, 2022.

The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south star Nagarjuna in key roles.

Apart from that, Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of 'Shamshera', co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Also, his untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March next year.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:14 AM IST