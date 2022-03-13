Nora Fatehi turns judge for upcoming season of 'Dance Deewane' junior

One of the most popular and loved performers in India, Nora Fatehi is all set to judge the upcoming season of 'Dance Deewane' junior.

In the last season, she had appeared on an episode of 'Dance Deewane' with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a guest judge.

Hugely popular for her dancing skills, Nora enjoys an incredible fanbase amongst the youth.

Nora has been roped in as the judge for the upcoming season of 'Dance Deewane' junior, banking upon the humungous response to her episodes as the co-judge.

A source close the development confirmed the same, saying, "Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names of the nation and she's immensely loved amongst the kids. She has earlier been a part of reality shows as well and the response has been incredible, making her the clear choice for the upcoming show."

Earlier, Nora had entered another reality show as a temporary judge post the original judge Malaika Arora's exit after she had tested positive for Covid-19.

On the film front too, Nora has a number of chartbusters to her credit, including 'Saki Saki', 'Garmi', 'Dilbar', and 'Milegi Milegi' to name a few.

Her hooksteps and her belly dancing skills are a rage among the audiences, who are often seen taking inspiration from the actress and trying to imitate her.

A few days ago, she had also performed at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai and had impressed the audience with her killer moves.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 03:00 PM IST