Nora Fatehi stuns in shimmery see-through gown worth Rs 2.6 lakh - see photos

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi never misses a chance to make heads turns with her stunning outifits. The diva makes a fashion statement every time she steps out for her personal or professional work.

Nora also often grabs eyeballs with her photos and videos on social media.

Recently, Nora posted a series of pictures of herself in a heavily-embellished shimmery nude gown. According to several media reports, the dress is by designer Yousef Al Jasmi dress.

The gown features a raised neckline, full sleeves shimmering beaded embellishments adorned all over the ensemble in various geometric patterns, and a sequinned belt. It is reportedly available on Yousef Al Jasmi's website and is worth Rs 2,69,343 (USD 3,500).

Take a look at her photos here:

Advertisement

Nora wore the dress for an episode of 'Dance Deewane Juniors' where she even set the stage on fire as she grooved with special guest Ranveer Singh on one of her famous songs 'Garmi'. Nora judges the show with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Nora is gearing up for her first pan-India film with Pawan Kalyan. The film is a period drama featuring Nora in a strong role as empress Roshana Begum.

With a long list of chartbusters including 'Dilbar', 'O Saki', 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani', 'Kamariya', 'Naach Meri Rani', 'Dance Meri Rani' and others, Nora has amassed a strong fanbase across the globe emerging as the international icon.

ALSO READ Nora Fatehi gifts dancing gear to underprivileged contestants on her show

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:39 PM IST