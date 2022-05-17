Nora Fatehi sets the internet ablaze with her stunning photos

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her stunning social media posts. With almost 40 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi keeps her fans and followers hooked with her engaging posts.

In her recent post, Nora Fatehi has not only flaunted her impeccable fashion sense, donning the ace class creation by the late French designer Mugler, but also hinted at her upcoming project with her caption.

Nora Fatehi has time and again elevated the standards of fashion with her comprehension of aesthetics and panache. Yet again, she impressed the internet with her jaw-dropping look in mesh leggings and knotted bralette with a dramatic hat by Mugler.

Divulging no details about her upcoming work, Nora Fatehi simply piqued the interest of the audience by captioning her picture as, "Next 💣".

While the picture is already setting the screen on fire, we can definitely expect an explosion with her announcement.

