Nora Fatehi reveals COVID-19 had taken a toll on her body, bones and stamina

Recently, Nora Fatehi offered a spectacular performance at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, burning the stage with her killer moves.

Tabulating the experience of her first-ever performance post recovering from COVID-19 in her vlog, Nora Fatehi shared the glimpses of her EXPO 2020 feat.

The vlog documents Nora Fatehi's entire experience of the performance, right from the rehearsals, costume selection, make-up, to the actual performance on stage and the BTS encounters after that.

Opening up about her COVID-19 recovery, Nora said, "I am just so grateful for everything, I recovered from COVID-19 just recently so I hadn't danced, hadn't done anything physical since I've gotten sick. It had really taken a toll on my body, on my bones, and my stamina."

The actress further said, "I really started appreciating my health and the opportunities I'm getting."

Recalling her EXPO 2020 experience, Nora said, "Part of who I am as an artist and as a part of the work that I do and the branding that I have is all about diversity, it's all about bringing in different cultures together that people globally can relate to."

Nora futher added, "It's very important that we really really represent the different parts of the world, because I know my fans are diverse and they want that."

Nora has paved her way to success with numerous chartbusters and sizzling dance moves. She has been the only Bollywood artist to share the stage of an international convention with the likes of Nick Jonas and Kehlani.

Earlier, Nora created history with her iconic performance at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris joining the league of international pop stars.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:59 AM IST