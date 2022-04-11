Nora Fatehi receives a heartwarming surprise, contestants hail her as 'Dance Ki Rani'

Creating immense buzz about the upcoming dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior' even before it starts, Nora Fatehi has been garnering the attention of the audience with glimpses from the shoot. Touted as the kids' favourite with a personal and strong connect with her young fans across the globe, Nora Fatehi recently received a special surprise from the contestants of the upcoming show as they fondly call her 'Dance Ki Rani'.

At the launch of the show recently, the makers offered an insight into the fun, talent and madness of Dance Deewane Junior, depicting the endearing bond shared by the contestants with the judges, especially Nora Fatehi.

All the contestants of the show are seen performing on Nora Fatehi's latest chartbuster 'Dance Meri Rani', giving an overwhelming surprise to the actress. The kids later invite Nora to join them and they together groove to the hook-steps of the song.

Building a strong platform for budding dancers and aspiring artists, Nora Fatehi began the hashtag #DanceWithNora which unfolds the talents of dance enthusiasts across the globe, including a huge share of children, who look upto Nora Fatehi as an inspiration.

Providing encouragement and support to the young artists, Nora is often seen sharing dance videos of her young fans on her social media, offering a testament of her wide fanbase amongst the children.

Banking upon the same, the makers of Dance Deewane Junior roped in Nora Fatehi to judge the show alongwith Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

