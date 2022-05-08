Nora Fatehi gifts dancing gear to underprivileged contestants on her show

Nora Fatehi won hearts once again as she recently gifted dancing gears to a group of aspiring dancers on a dance-based reality show.

Creating a storm across quarters in just two episodes, Nora's latest dance reality show has captivated the audience. In the latest episode, a group of female dancers hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh auditioned for the show which struck a chord with not just the judges panel but also the audience.

While interacting with the girls, Nora learnt about the background of these dancers. Beaming with passion for dance, these girls weren't deterred by their situation which resonated with Nora, who herself has scaled a long journey of struggles.

Extending her kindness to the group, Nora gifted dancing gears, including athleisure wear, shoes to the girls in addition to also creating a fund to support their education.

Nora Fatehi has earlier seen the girls' performance on her social media as they regularly updated their dance videos under the hashtag #DanceWithNora.

Having begun #DanceWithNora to create a platform for aspiring dancers with limited opportunities to showcase their talent, the hashtag has offered exposure to innumerable artists not just in India but also across the globe.

On the film front, Nora is gearing up for her first pan-India film with Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period drama featuring in a strong role as the empress Roshana Begum.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:04 PM IST