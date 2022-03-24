'Nobody tells you how hard it is': Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor says first 3 months of pregnancy were 'tough'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The power couple announced the news on Instagram earlier this week with pictures wherein the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam spoke about the new phase of her life and embracing motherhood.

The 'Saawariya' actress said that the first three months were difficult and 'tough' for her. Further speaking about pregnancy, Sonam said that 'nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is'.

The 36-year-old actress said that the reason behind motherhood is to become better versions of oneself and she is looking forward to that evolution.

Sonam had announced her pregnancy on social media with a caption that read, 'Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #comingthisfall2022."

As soon as the actress dropped the good news, celebrities and fans had flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Sonam is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita. Known as a Bollywood fashion icon, the actress tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a grand ceremony, after dating for several years.

On the professional front, Sonam last starred in the 2019 comedy 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller 'Blind'.

