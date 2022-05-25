No break for Sara Ali Khan as she juggles between fittings and dance rehearsals

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan was recently seen posting her ravishing pictures from London and now as the actress flew down to Mumbai, she was spotted having herself engulfed in work.

As soon as the actress stepped her feet in Mumbai, she directly went for her fittings where she was spotted outside Manish Malhotra's residence. The actress was seen wearing a colourful outfit with a cap.

Just after completing her fittings, the actress went on for her dance rehearsals where she was spotted in the same multicoloured attire.

Seems like there is no stopping for Sara as she is rushing places to meet her commitments.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.