Nimrat Kaur visits Taj Mahal amid 'Dasvi' promotions

Actress Nimrat Kaur is in the thick of 'Dasvi' promotions right now. And amid all the buzz, the leading actress found a small moment of tranquillity in Agra as she visited the historical monument, Taj Mahal.

While sharing her experience, the powerhouse performer said, "I have been to the Taj Mahal before, but I have never been there as an actor. It felt surreal because, for the first time, I witnessed one of the most beautiful architectural marvels of the world in the capacity for what I do for a living. It was a special feeling because, a year ago, I shot my first scene in Agra central jail. It has come to a full circle now as I am back here exactly a year after."

"Last time I was here, I could not visit the Taj Mahal due to the ongoing pandemic. So, I was keen on not missing the chance this time around, even though it wasn't the easiest thing to do since we are in the thick of promotions. I hope to come back here on the full moon soon. I would also love to take a boat ride behind the Taj in the evening. I heard it is beautiful," she further added.

Describing the Taj Mahal in the words of Rabindranath Tagore, Nimrat Kaur said, "It is a teardrop on the cheek of time."

Meanwhile, the actress looked stunning in a pastel printed long summer dress.

Starring Nimrat, Yami Gautam, and Abhishek Bachchan, 'Dasvi' will have an OTT release on April 7.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:28 PM IST