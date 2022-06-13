'Nikamma' actress Shirley Setia meets her mother after 2 years - see photos

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shirley Setia has made quite a stir in the world of Bollywood ahead of the release of her debut film 'Nikamma'. The film is all set to hit the big screens on June 17. The family entertainer also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

The actress has been busy with her film's promotions and has been in the limelight for her songs in the movie as well as her fashion sense.

Shirley was seen earlier today at the airport receiving her mother, who flew into the country from Auckland. Shirley was born and brought up in Auckland, New Zealand, and she came to India to fulfill her dream of entering the entertainment industry. Her father too is expected to come later this week, right in time to witness his daughter on the silver screen.

Speaking on this Shirley says, "I am extremely excited that my parents are coming to India, to be by my side for such a big occasion. I last met them in 2020, before Covid and it's been too long. 17th June is a big big day for me since my Bollywood debut Nikamma releases and what makes it even more special is to have them by my side for this. I am super excited because Nikamma was made to be a family entertainer, so that families can go together to cinemas and enjoy the film and I too will be enjoying the movie along with my family."