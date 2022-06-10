Nick Jonas REACTS to wife Priyanka Chopra's bikini picture from 2000 when she was only 18

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has been serving back-to-back age-defying looks for her public appearances, recently shared on from 22 years ago.

The former Miss World shared a sultry bikini picture from the year 2000, right around the time she won the pageant. She captioned it as, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder”

Priyanka’s husband and American singer Nick Jonas simply reacted with a fire emoji.

In other news, the Indian actress welcomed her first child with her American pop star husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie.

Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.