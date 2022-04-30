Nick Jonas has a ‘fiery’ reaction to wife Priyanka Chopra’s sexy bikini pictures

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas set the internet ablaze once again after treating her fans with pool pictures in a strapless black bikini.

A day later, Priyanka continued her self-care ritual and shared another post of herself chilling in the pool. This time she opted for a beige high-waisted bikini set.

She captioned it as, “Instagram vs reality.” Her husband Nick Jonas couldn’t stop himself from commenting “Damn” with a fire emoji.

For those unversed, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year. They have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

American entertainment website TMZ, which has obtained the birth certificate of the baby, said the couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Chopra Jonas, 39, tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:43 AM IST