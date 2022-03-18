Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrate their first Holi – see pics

It's that time of the year, when people slip into their most comfortable white clothes and step out of homes to splash vibrant colours on their loved ones. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, and thandai.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar ringed in their first Holi together post marriage. Clad in white outfits, the duo applied colours on each other as seen in some mushy pictures on Instagram.

Mouni captioned the post as, “May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst.”

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:22 AM IST