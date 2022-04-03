Newlywed Sheetal Thakur pens adorable birthday wish for her 'incredibly talented' husband Vikrant Massey

Actress Sheetal Thakur is celebrating his husband Vikrant Massey's 35th birthday on Sunday.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheetal shared a slew of beyond-adorable pictures from the duo's wedding festivities.
In one of the pictures, Sheetal could be seen planting a kiss on Vikrant's cheek as they duo hugs each other.
"Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a Husband. Today and always I celebrate you. I love you, Xoxo. Wifey," Sheetal wrote in the caption.
Vikrant also commented on Sheetal's post by writing, "Thank you my everything!!! Thank you for making this world a better place to live in. Can't thank you enough."
The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18.
The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
