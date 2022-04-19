Newlywed Alia Bhatt amps up her airport look with Dior bag worth nearly Rs 3 lakh - see photos

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is quite popular for her cool and funky fashion outfits. The diva never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out for her personal or professional work.

On Tuesday, Alia was spotted at Mumbai airport for the first time after she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. She reportedly jetted off to Jaisalmer to resume the shoot of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Alia looked stunning as usual in a pink plazo and kurta set with matching dupatta. She completed her look with a handbag and minimal jewellery. The newlywed actress let her hair down and paired her outfit with an expensive pink Christian Dior bag.

Reportedly, the bag, with a butterfly embroidered on it, costs nearly Rs 3 lakh. It is a tote bag from Dior's D-Jungle Pop collection. Check the details here.

Take a look at her photos here:

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir on April 15 in the presence of close friends and family members in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the massive success of her latest films like 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She has several a number of projects in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also recently announced her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:57 PM IST