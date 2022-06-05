Neha Kakkar Birthday Special: From 'Kala Chashma' to 'Aankh Marey', best songs by the singer

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and loved female singers of Bollywood. From singing 'bhajans' at jagrans, participating in TV reality show Indian Idol to becoming the most sought after singer in the film industry, she has come a long way.

Neha was born on June 6, 1988, and began performing at religious events at the age of four. She had participated in the second season of Indian Idol, however, she was eliminated early.

But the singer made something even greater of herself when she took on Bollywood.

Here are some of her best songs over the years:

1. Second Hand Jawaani

Neha's journey to fame began from her first hit song Second Hand Jawaani from Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail. This is a fun song and can definitely make you dance. Eventhough the song was played at the end of the movie, it was a great addition.

2. London Thumakda

This song is a fan favourite. It sounds lovely and is wonderful to dance to. London Thumakda, from the film Queen, is used many-a-times for flash mobs.

3. Dhating Naach

Neha Kakkar sings amazing songs that you can listen to more than once. This song was a huge hit when it released and continues to be a popular one amongst the audience.

4. Kar Gayi Chull

This song's lyrics are extremely enjoyable. Kar Gayi Chull, from the film Kapoor and Sons, in general is peppy track and is probably on everyone's playlist.

5. Kala Chasma

This song hyped up the craze over black glares and it was a great song which was extremely energetic and amazing to listen to.

6. Aankh Marey

This song was one that people would wait to listen to and it's a song that you can dance to and it just puts a smile on your face.