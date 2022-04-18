Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt visit newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's house

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are currently enjoying their marital bliss, recently got a special visit from their family members.

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were spotted outside Ranbir's residence on Monday morning.

All three of them were at their casual best. While Neetu wore a pink salwar suit, Soni arrived in a grey and pink outfit.

Shaheen accompanied her mother in a loose kurta and flared pants.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Among those in attendance were Neetu, Soni, Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

They also threw an intimate post-wedding bash for their closest friends in the industry on Saturday night. The party was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pritam, Juno Chopra, and others gracing the event, along with the Kapoor and Bhatt family members.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are awaiting the release of their first film together, 'Brahmastra', which will release on September 9 after five years of shooting.

Ranbir will also start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' soon and has already started bulking up for his look in the film.

Alia, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. She will will also commence shooting for her Hollywood debut in May. The actress will start in Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:55 AM IST