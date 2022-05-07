Neetu Kapoor recalls being trolled for 'enjoying' post Rishi Kapoor's death: 'They want to see a crying widow'

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor lost her husband, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, two years ago. The former, who is quite active on social media, recently revealed how she got trolled for being happy on Instagram.

During an interaction with Film Companion, Neetu shared that she began socialising more and kept herself busy with work post Rishi's demise as a coping mechanism, but some people took it the other way.

She said that she started being more active on social media and that she enjoys and loves it. "I just block the ones who troll me. Because you know hote hain thode bahut beech mein ki 'husband mar gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai'. They want to see that crying widow type. There's a section of people, but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be," she said.

She added that this is the way she has chosen to heal and that there is nothing wrong with being happy. "I cannot forget my husband. He'll be here, with me, with my children all our lives. Even today when we meet for a meal, half of the time you're only discussing him, that is how we miss him," she shared.

She added, "But we don't have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him. We can remember him for good times and what a great person he was."

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot in January 1980 and are parents to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

On the work front, Neetu will be next seen Dharma Productions' 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also features actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 03:23 PM IST