Neetu Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reports: 'We are having a lot of fun...'

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has created quite a buzz. According to several media reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot this month in Mumbai. However, the couple hasn't announced anything about their wedding yet officially.

Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, recently said that she too has been hearing rumours about the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding and refused to confirm or deny them.

According to a report in News18, Neetu said that the rumours have been going on for almost two years now and they are 'having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir’s wedding'. She said that the date and the venue has constantly been changing and added, "let’s see where it ultimately happens."

The actress says that one of the strangest rumours that she heard was when she attended a wedding in Hyderabad around six months back and the event management team gave her a letter which they received from Ranbir.

She said that the letter stated that he was getting married next month in Hyderabad and they had started doing all the planning. The actress added that she had 'laughed it off' and told them that as a mother she was not aware of his wedding.

Neetu further said that she has been telling his son to settle down for a while. Calling Ranbir mature and intelligent, she said that he knows when and what to do in life and she is sure Ranbir will take the right decision.

Meanwhile, according to a report in India Today, as a part of the Kapoor family tradition, Alia will inherit an emerald and gold necklace from Kapoor family jewellery. It is a legacy of Kapoor's that will be passed on to the new bahu. Neetu Kapoor will be passing on the family jewellery to Alia that she received from her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge on April 17 at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:06 PM IST