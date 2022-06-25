Neetu Kapoor gets emotional watching 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant's heartfelt tribute to Kapoors

Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges on dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', was recently seen getting emotional after a contestant paid a heartfelt tribute to the Kapoors.

A contestant named Prateek danced his heart out as he paid a tribute to Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and the other legendary members of the Kapoor family in front of Neetu and the other judges, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi.

As soon as the performance ended, an emotional Neetu Kapoor said, "It was a beautiful act. You have revived all my memories. I am so touched. People always say it is Kapoor and sons but I would say we have Kapoor and daughters too. There are many talented actors in our family.”

Besides, ‘All Star’ group’s performance on the medley of legendary dancers Govinda and Mithun Chakraborty also stole the spotlight, and Ridhhi's graceful dance moves reflected the elegance of Bollywood’s evergreen beauty, Sridevi.

The viewers were also in for some incredible moments as they witnessed the judges performing garba and the contestants taking people down the memory lane.