e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta reveals she is in talks with producers for her biopic, opens up on who will portray her on screen

Neena Gupta reveals she is in talks with producers for her biopic, opens up on who will portray her on screen

Kareena Kapoor Khan had launched Neena Gupta's memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as the 'Badhaai Ho' actor wasn't sure about it initially

IANS | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Advertisement

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy-drama web series 'Panchayat', has shared that she is in talks with producers for adapting her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' into a feature film.

However, she revealed that it is in the initial stages as she only had her first meeting with the producers recently.

Neena told the media that she hasn't given much thought on who should play her on-screen and also that it's the makers' prerogative.

Last year, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta's memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as the 'Badhaai Ho' actor wasn't sure about it initially.

ALSO READ

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's 'Panchayat' Season 2 to release on May 20 Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's 'Panchayat' Season 2 to release on May 20

From dating West Indies cricket legend Sir Viv Richards, raising her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own as a single mother to making a thrilling comeback on the silver screen with 'Badhaai Do', the veteran actress has had a journey full of challenges that she took in her stride and lived life on her own terms.

In her autobiography, the actress has touched upon many known and unknown aspects of her life like her much-publicised affair with Richards and the media frenzy that surrounded Masaba's birth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well,' Jitendra Kumar spills the beans on his upcoming... 'We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well,' Jitendra Kumar spills the beans on his upcoming...
Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:59 PM IST