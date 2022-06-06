e-Paper Get App

Neena Gupta, Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, and others wrap up 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'

The film also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt.

Updated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Avishek Ghosh has wrapped up his directorial debut, 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'. The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.

Featuring Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt, the film is produced by Avishek’s own banner, AVMA Media.

Talking about his new innings as a filmmaker, Avishek says, “Direction is a natural progression and it’s been a fun-ride filming 'Ishq-E-Nadaan', written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai. I’m fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the city of dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly. I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen.”

AVMA Media has produced the upcoming films like 'Blind' with Sonam Kapoor and 'Uma' with Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

