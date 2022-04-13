'Need Sahab desperately in my life': Saira Banu says she is 'extremely distressed' after Dilip Kumar's death

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment. He was cremated at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan with state honours.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who acted together in several films, including 'Sagina' and 'Gopi', got married in 1966.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Saira Banu revealed that she is 'extremely distressed' after Dilip Kumar's death.

The veteran actress also said that she needs Sahab (Dilip Kumar) 'desperately' in her life.

Saira Banu shared that she doesn't want to step out of home and that she is not mingling with people but only with her 'immediate friends', adding that she is doing a lot of meditation and prayer at home.

A few months after his death, Saira Banu was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai following high blood pressure, breathlessness, and high sugar. She was also admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after doctors advised her for an angiography. She got discharged from the hospital on September 5.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film "Junglee" and went on to appear in movies such as "Bluff Master", "Jhuk Gaya Aasman", "Aayi Milan Ki Bela", "Pyar Mohabbat", "Victoria No. 203", "Aadmi Aur Insaan", "Resham Ki Dori", "Shagird" and "Diwana".

