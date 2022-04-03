Need courage to post bikini pictures, says 'Jersey' actress Mrunal Thakur

Days after being trolled on social media for her body type, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur opened up on how she deals with body image issues and trolls.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal said that it was okay to be bloated or have celluloid. She said that having a ripped physique or six-pack abs is not necessary and that people should aim to be fit from within.

Mrunal revealed that while she has no qualms with the way she looks or her sartorial choices, the one thing she isn't comfortable in is a bikini. She said that in India, the fact that people can have different body types has still not been accepted, and that people believe that women should look a particular way to have 'the perfect body'.

She said that while she is comfortable in her skin, it requires her a lot of courage to post a picture wearing a bikini on social media.

She added that she is gearing up and that she dresses as per her mood and does not like to pretend to be someone she is not.

A few days ago, Mrunal had shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she could be seen kickboxing in full vigour. However, several users commented that her back 'looks like a matka' and that she needed to 'shed weight from her lower body'.

The actress had then deleted the video and had slammed netizens for trolling someone based on their bodies. "Do you have any idea how hard I work to be fit. It's my body type and I can't really do anything so all I gotta do is flaunt," she had said.

On the professional front, Mrunal will be next seen in 'Jersey' alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film is set to hit the silver screens on April 14.

She will also be seen in Hindi remake of 'Thadam' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Mrunal will also be a part of 'Pippa' starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 04:04 PM IST